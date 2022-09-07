GOP gives thumbs down to Biden’s $47B emergency request
By KEVIN FREKING and LISA MASCARO
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s request for $47 billion in emergency funding is getting a thumbs down from Republicans in Congress. GOP senators are skeptical of Biden’s request for billions of dollars to help Ukraine and respond to COVID-19, monkeypox and natural disasters. It signals difficult negotiations ahead as Congress works to pass a spending bill by Oct. 1 and avoid a government shutdown. The White House wants lawmakers to include $11.7 billion for Ukraine, on top of the some $40 billion Congress has already approved to help the country battle Russia’s invasion. The White House says much of the earlier funding for Ukraine has been spent.