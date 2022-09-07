GOP gives thumbs down to Biden’s $47B emergency request

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s request for $47 billion in emergency funding is getting a thumbs down from Republicans in Congress. GOP senators are skeptical of Biden’s request for billions of dollars to help Ukraine and respond to COVID-19, monkeypox and natural disasters. It signals difficult negotiations ahead as Congress works to pass a spending bill by Oct. 1 and avoid a government shutdown. The White House wants lawmakers to include $11.7 billion for Ukraine, on top of the some $40 billion Congress has already approved to help the country battle Russia’s invasion. The White House says much of the earlier funding for Ukraine has been spent.

By KEVIN FREKING and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

