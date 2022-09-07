Gibraltar to reopen port after ship fuel spill emergency

MADRID (AP) — Gibraltar says it hopes to partially reopen its port after removing most of the oil from a stricken ship that collided in its bay area last week. The local government said Wednesday that some operations at the port would resume as part of a scaled re-opening. The government says the emergency status of the ship incident has been lifted, with most of the fuel from the ship now extracted. Operations to remove the remaining fuel and other material from the ship continue. The ship ran aground in shallows after colliding Aug. 29 with another vessel, triggering fears of a major spillage. No one was injured.

