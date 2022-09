The Toyota Corolla Cross is all-new for 2022 and represents that “tweener” SUV size we’re seeing more of on the road. It’s not quite subcompact like the Toyota C-HR or a straight compact like the RAV4. The similarly sized Chevy Trailblazer came out last year and is one of Edmunds’ top picks. Edmunds compares the Corolla Cross and Trailblazer to find out which is best.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.