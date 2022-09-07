Climate Migration: Kenyan woman loses nearly all to lake

KAMPI ya SAMAKI, Kenya (AP) — A land of lakes has turned to menace in Kenya’s Great Rift Valley. Water is rising in part due to climate change, and hippos and other animals are coming into contact with humans as never before. Winnie Keben lost her leg to a crocodile attack, and that accident plus the loss of her home to rising water drove her and her family from their village. Keben is among the tens of millions of people worldwide being displaced by the effects of a warming planet.

By BRIAN INGANGA and JULIE WATSON Associated Press

