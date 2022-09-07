Biden to channel Kennedy in his push for a cancer ‘moonshot’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will highlight his plans for drastically reducing cancer deaths and boosting treatments for the disease in what he has calls “this generation’s moonshot.” Biden’s speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Monday will come on the 60th anniversary of his predecessor’s speech outlining his vision for putting the first man on the moon. The White House said Wednesday that Biden will outline what his administration is doing to “end cancer as we know it.” The issue is personal for Biden, whose son Beau Biden died in 2015 of brain cancer. Biden launched the cancer moonshot the following year when serving as vice president.

