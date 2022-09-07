Australian PM plus 3 former PMs to attend Shinzo Abe funeral
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia will be represented by its government leader plus three former leaders at Shinzo Abe’s state funeral this month in an extraordinary mark of respect for Japan’s longest-serving prime minister. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday that former Prime Ministers John Howard, Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull would join Australia’s official delegation. Albanese says the former prime ministers all worked with Abe during his two terms in office. Albanese will be in Japan from Sept. 26 to 28. Abe was shot to death in July by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech.