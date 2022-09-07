61 migrants rescued by freighter off Malta reach Crete

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Some 61 migrants who were reportedly stranded for days aboard a crippled fishing boat in the Mediterranean Sea are now safely on the Greek island of Crete. Greek authorities said Wednesday they had airlifted a 4-year-old girl and her mother off the BBC Pearl freighter on Tuesday, but the child was pronounced upon her arrival to the hospital. Two others were hospitalized with non life-threatening health issues. The Lebanese, Syrian, and Palestinian migrants left the Lebanese city of Tripoli 10 days ago in route to Italy. Lebanon has become a launching pad for dangerous migration by sea to Europe, as it struggles from an economic crisis that has dragged three-quarters of its population into poverty.

By NICHOLAS PAPHITIS and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

