UN: Tribal clashes in Sudan kill 380 in Jan.-Aug. period

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says around 380 people were killed in tribal clashes in Sudan between January and August, most of them in the conflict-wracked Darfur region. It says more than 430 people were injured during the same period, which has seen 224 violent incidents in 12 of the country’s 18 provinces. It says the clashes – mostly between Arab and non-Arab tribes – have displaced around 177,340 people. The tally did not include 23 people, including two children, who were killed when tribal fighting renewed earlier this month in the Blue Nile Province.

