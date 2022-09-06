Turkish leader repeats veiled threat to Greece over feuds

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that Turkey could “come all of a sudden one night” in response to perceived Greek threats. In a doubling down of an earlier warning of possible Turkish military action against its neighbor and NATO ally, Erdogan reiterated the expression on Tuesday. Ankara says Greece is violating international agreements by militarizing islands and has harassed Turkish fighter jets. Turkey and Greece have decades-old disputes over an array of issues, including territorial claims in the Aegean Sea and disagreements over the airspace there. The friction has brought them to the brink of war three times in the last half-century.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.