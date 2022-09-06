Rallies show Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan remains political force

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Former Prime Minister Imran Khan is demonstrating his continued popularity with rallies across Pakistan that have drawn huge crowds and signaled to his political rivals that he remains a political force. On Tuesday, he addressed some 25,000 supporters in the northwestern city of Peshawar. Khan said he would soon organize a mass march to the capital, as a culmination of his campaign to force the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to hold a snap election. There’s a twist to his comeback campaign. He faces terrorism charges for allegedly threatening police and a judge at a rally last month in Islamabad, and could face arrest if his bail is revoked.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.