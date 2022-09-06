Millennial Money: Why you should increase credit limits now

Credit limits aren’t always there when you need them. With a potential recession looming, it’s important to understand how issuers treat credit limits in an unstable economy. While a credit card issuer’s decision to cut your credit limit or close an account is out of your control, there are still actions you can take to try to minimize the impact to your credit scores and spending power. Learn when it makes sense to diversify your credit limit across different credit cards and the ideal time to request a credit limit increase.

