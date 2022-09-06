Man shot dead after police chase in London residential area

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s police watchdog says it is opening an independent investigation after a man was shot dead in London after a police chase. The Metropolitan Police said armed officers pursued a “suspect vehicle” in south London on Monday evening. They ended the chase by making “tactical contact” — or deliberately colliding with a car to stop it — in a residential area in Streatham Hill. A man in the suspect vehicle, believed to be in his 20s, was shot. Police said he received first aid from officers at the scene, but died later in the hospital. The circumstances of the pursuit were not immediately clear. Local residents reported hearing loud gunshots and a police helicopter hovering overhead.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.