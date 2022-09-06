Israeli airstrike puts Syrian airport out of commission

BEIRUT (AP) — Israel has launched missile attacks targeting Syria’s Aleppo airport, putting it out of commission. Syrian state media said Tuesday that anti-missile defense systems are firing back at the incoming missiles. No casualties were reported. Israel previously launched a missile attack at the Syrian city’s airport last week, damaging the runway and surrounding objects. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years and has acknowledged it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah. In June, Israeli airstrikes temporarily put Damascus International Airport out of commission.

