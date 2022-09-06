India and China clear needle-free COVID-19 vaccines

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and China have cleared two needle-free options for COVID-19 vaccinations. India says people who haven’t yet been vaccinated can try a squirt in the nose to fight the virus where it enters the body. It’s not clear how well it works because Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech hasn’t released study results. In China, CanSino Biologics says an inhaled version of its COVID-19 shot has been cleared as a booster, and cites preliminary study results that the puff revved up immune defenses. While COVID-19 shots still offer protection against serious illness and death, scientists are exploring new strategies to better fight infection.

