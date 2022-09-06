Human remains, debris found at Baltic Sea plane crash site

HELSINKI (AP) — Human remains and debris have been found in the Baltic Sea off Latvia’s coast where a private jet crashed in mysterious circumstances, likely killing all four occupants. The chief of the Latvian military’s Marine Search and Rescue Coordination Centre told The Associated Press that “remains of human bodies we believe to be associated with the crash” were found Tuesday during a search operation by Latvian coast guard patrol boats and underwater equipment. Air traffic controllers on Sunday lost contact with a Cessna Citation 551 jet carrying four people, shortly after it took off from the Spanish city of Jerez on Sunday afternoon. The aircraft, en route to Cologne, Germany, had earlier reported problems with cabin pressurization.

