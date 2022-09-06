EXPLAINER: Bolsonaro knocks Brazil’s voting system

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro is feeding concern about Brazil’s electronic voting system with the election just a month off. He says the machines are prone to fraud, though he’s acknowledged that hasn’t been proved and Brazil’s electoral authority says the system has been tested rigorously. Some critics suggest Bolsonaro may be laying the groundwork for an attempt to cling to power if the vote doesn’t go his way – much like former U.S. President Donald Trump. There’s no proven record of fraud with electronic voting in Brazil, though some experts say it would be useful to have paper records as a backup if results are challenged.

By DIANE JEANTET and CARLA BRIDI Associated Press

