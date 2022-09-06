Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to enter plea in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a guilty plea to felony driving while intoxicated related to a car crash that seriously injured a young girl. Jackson County Circuit Court online records show Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, is scheduled to plead guilty on Monday. He was set to go to trial Sept. 26. Reid was charged after police said he was speeding and intoxicated when he hit two stopped cars on an entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium in February 2021. A girl in one of the cars, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury. Reid faces up to seven years in prison.

