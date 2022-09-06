Egypt exits Arab League meeting, opposing Libyan minister
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s foreign minister has exited an Arab League session chaired by the chief diplomat of one of Libya’s two rival governments, in an apparent protest against her administration. The seats of the Egyptian delegation were seen empty Tuesday as Najla Mangoush, the foreign minister of the Tripoli-based administration, was addressing a meeting for the Arab foreign ministers in Cairo. Egypt has supported the rival administration to the Tripoli-based government of Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibah.