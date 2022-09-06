Democrat Haugen drops from ND House race after Mund entry

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Democrat Mark Haugen has suspended his campaign for a U.S. House seat from North Dakota, saying he was pressured by his party to step aside for former Miss America Cara Mund. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason. The Bismarck Tribune reports that Haugen opposes abortion and that he said his stance cost him support in the party. He said he didn’t see a path to win. Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart said in a statement that he doesn’t “tell anyone what to do,” but that he supports Haugen’s decision to drop out.

