UN says part of Somalia will reach famine later this year
By CARA ANNA and OMAR FARUK
Associated Press
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The United Nations says “famine is at the door” in Somalia with “concrete indications” famine will occur later this year in the southern Bay region. This falls just short of a formal famine declaration as thousands are dying in a historic drought made worse by the effects of the war in Ukraine. A formal famine declaration is rare and a warning that too little help has come too late. At least 1 million people in Somalia have been displaced by the driest drought in decades that also affects the wider Horn of Africa including Ethiopia and Kenya.