UN says part of Somalia will reach famine later this year

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The United Nations says “famine is at the door” in Somalia with “concrete indications” famine will occur later this year in the southern Bay region. This falls just short of a formal famine declaration as thousands are dying in a historic drought made worse by the effects of the war in Ukraine. A formal famine declaration is rare and a warning that too little help has come too late. At least 1 million people in Somalia have been displaced by the driest drought in decades that also affects the wider Horn of Africa including Ethiopia and Kenya.

By CARA ANNA and OMAR FARUK Associated Press

