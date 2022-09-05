Philippine, Indonesia talks on pandemic recovery challenges
By ACHMAD IBRAHIM and NINIEK KARMINI
Associated Press
BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) — Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has affirmed deepening economic and security ties with Indonesia during the first overseas trip of his presidency, while expressing concern about the persistent difficulties Southeast Asian nations have faced after pandemic. Indonesia is the region’s largest economy and a traditional first diplomatic destination for new leaders in the Association of Southeast Asia Nations. President Joko Widodo hosted Marcos at a ceremony in the presidential palace Monday. At a joint news conference, Marcos said increasing trade had been important in their talks. He said the strategic partnership between Indonesia and the Philippines will be important “so that we remain stable as we grow out of the pandemic economy.”