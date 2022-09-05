Pakistan’s ousted premier criticizes government, military

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s ousted premier broadened his fight with the government in an overnight speech accusing officials of delaying snap elections to control who serves as the next army chief. The claim drew condemnation from the government and the military on Monday. It was the first time Khan, who is seeking a return to power and is facing charges of threatening police and a judge, attacked the military so bluntly and raised questions about the credentials of top generals. His remarks were viewed by his critics as an insult to the military, which has ruled the country for half of its 75-year history.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.