Meghan addresses youth summit on UK visit with Prince Harry

LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has made her first speech in Britain since she and Prince Harry quit as working royals two years ago. Delivering a keynote speech to the One Young World summit on Monday, Meghan spoke of her self-doubt as “the girl from Suits” when she attended the same international youth event in 2014 among world leaders and humanitarian activists. The duchess, formerly known as Meghan Markle, was best known for her acting role in the TV drama “Suits” before she married Harry. Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals and moved to the U.S. in 2020. They were in the U.K. for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June, when the couple appeared briefly at a thanksgiving service.

