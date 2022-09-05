In Dubai, $1.7B Denmark fraud suspect contests extradition

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The lawyer of a British man who was arrested in Dubai for allegedly masterminding a $1.7 billion tax scheme in Denmark has asked judges not to extradite him. Denmark wants hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah extradited from the United Arab Emirates, but Shah’s lawyer Ali al-Zarooni argued in court on Monday that there were breaches in the extradition treaty signed between the two countries. Al-Zarooni told The Associated Press after the hearing that the breaches in the treaty were from the Danish side. Prosecutors did not immediately comment on Monday’s hearing, though police previously said Shah can be extradited.

