Farrell and Gleeson reunite with Martin McDonagh in Venice
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Martin McDonagh has returned to the Venice International Film Festival with “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is having its world premiere Monday night in competition. It’s his first film since “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and a reunion with his “In Bruges” stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. The film is set in 1923 on a remote island off Ireland’s west coast and tells a story about longtime friends Padraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson) at a fraught moment when Colm suddenly decides to end the relationship. He’s decided that Padraic is dull, and Padraic, in turn, is shattered.