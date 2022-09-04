Powerful quake shakes southwest China; damage not yet known

BEIJING (AP) — A strong earthquake shook part of southwestern China on Monday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately clear if it caused damage or injuries. The 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding county in Sichuan province at a shallow depth. Sichuan is regularly hit by earthquakes. China’s deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan. The temblor devastated towns, schools and rural communities outside the provincial capital of Chengdu. Rebuilding efforts to use more resistant materials have lasted years. The epicenter of the most recent quake is in a mountainous area about 125 miles southwest of Chengdu.

