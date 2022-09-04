Palestinians: Israeli forces kill 19-year-old in clashes

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say Israeli forces shot and killed a 19-year-old in the occupied West Bank during clashes that broke out during an Israeli arrest raid. The Palestinian Health Ministry says the man was shot in the head, the foot and thigh early on Monday. The Israeli military said it encountered violent protests during its operation in the town of Qabatiya and responded to firebombs and rocks thrown at troops with live fire. Israel has been conducting near-daily arrest raids in the West Bank for months, which were prompted by a spate of deadly attacks against Israelis earlier this year.

