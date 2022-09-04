Officials: Miss. capital city close to normal water pressure

Mississippi’s capital has taken a step closer toward restoring normal water service to tens of thousands of customers. Officials announced Sunday that water pressure was back to normal for most of Jackson. Torrential rains and flooding of the Pearl River in late August exacerbated problems at one of Jackson’s two treatment plants, leading to a drop in pressure throughout the city. Officials said Sunday that most of Jackson should have running water, though residents are still advised not to drink straight from the tap. The city remains under a boil water notice. Officials also said future repairs leave potential for fluctuations in water pressure.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.