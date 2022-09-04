Mexico debates its no-bail policy for nonviolent suspects

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In Mexico, a long list of nonviolent crimes bring automatic pretrial detention, with no bail or house arrest allowed. The country’s Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on that policy. Some justices argue pretrial detention should be used only in exceptional cases. Suspects accused of murder and other violent crimes seldom get released on bail anywhere in the world. But in Mexico, the list of charges that allow a suspect to be detained pending trial has grown to 16, including abuse of authority, corruption and electoral crime. Yet only about two of every 10 people accused of a crime in Mexico are ever found guilty.

