Heavy rain, flash flooding hits parts of northwest Georgia

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding and dangerously high waters in some areas. The National Weather Service said rainfall at a rate of one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience flooding. Up to 10 inches of rain was reported to have fallen in Chattooga County. The weather service called the situation “extremely dangerous and life-threatening.” Both Chattooga County and Floyd County were under flash flood warnings. Some residents were advised to boil their water before drinking because of flooding at a water treatment plant.

