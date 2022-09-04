Colorful West Indian Day parade returns to NYC streets

NEW YORK (AP) — The steel bands and brightly colored costumes of Caribbean carnival are returning to the streets of New York City. The West Indian American Day Parade is taking place Sunday after a pandemic-induced hiatus. Throngs of people are expected to line the streets of Brooklyn, where one of the world’s largest celebrations of Caribbean culture takes place. The main parade starts in the late morning and goes into the evening. A separate street party known as J’Ouvert commemorates freedom from slavery, and begins in the early morning and goes until the larger parade kicks off.

