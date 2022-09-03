Tens of thousands protest against Czech government

PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left have joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital. Police estimated that the crowd at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000 on Saturday. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party. The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala. They criticizing the government for a number of issues including its Western-oriented policies.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.