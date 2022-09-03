Survivor of Holocaust, Munich attack heads back to Germany

BERGEN-BELSEN, Germany (AP) — Shaul Ladany survived a Nazi concentration camp and narrowly escaped the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. Decades later the 86-year-old has returned to visit the two places where he narrowly escaped death. On Saturday he brought family members to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where he was imprisoned as a boy in 1944. On Monday he will participate in a joint German-Israeli ceremony in Munich marking the 50th anniversary of the killing of 11 Olympians by Palestinian terrorists. “Those that tried to kill me are not alive anymore,” Ladany says. “We are still here.”

