On “National Cinema Day,” movie tickets are just $3

NEW YORK (AP) — “National Cinema Day” is bringing the big screen to moviegoers for a small price – no more than $3 – as American theaters look to fill seats during the late summer lull. On Saturday only, movie tickets are just $3 in the vast majority of theaters. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced the plans Aug. 28, saying the nationwide discount day would be offered on more than 30,000 screens in more than 3,000 theaters. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios. Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest for movie-going.

