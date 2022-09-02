Wisconsin AG hopeful won’t commit to Trump in 2024

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican attorney general candidate isn’t committing to supporting Donald Trump in 2024. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney called Trump “dumb dumb Donald” in 2020 but said he voted for him. Toney declined to tell The Associated Press in an interview that he’s not sure if he’ll vote for Trump in 2024. He says it depends on who’s on the ballot then and he’s focused on the attorney general race right now. Toney’s stance puts him at odds with other top Republicans, including gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, who have expressed support for Trump. Political observers say Toney is risking alienating key donors among the Republican base.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.