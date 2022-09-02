Wave of bull runner deaths turns focus on Spain’s fiestas

MADRID (AP) — The deaths of eight people and injuries to hundreds more after being gored by bulls or calves have put Spain’s immensely popular town summer festivals under scrutiny by politicians and animal rights groups. Authorities are urging revelers to be more careful but they concede there’s not much they can do. Events starring bulls chased by people through town streets are the main attraction for thousands of summer festivities in Spain, particularly in the eastern region of Valencia. Although the world-famous San Fermín bull-running is the No. 1 bull festival, there hasn’t been a death there in 13 years. But it’s smaller fiestas leaving a trail of dead and injured each year that has again drawn criticism.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.