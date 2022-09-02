UN condemns sexual violence and urges justice for survivors

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has adopted a resolution condemning all forms of sexual and gender-based violence. It urges all countries to provide victims and survivors access to justice, reparations and assistance. The resolution was adopted by consensus and a bang of the gavel Friday by the acting assembly president after votes were held on four amendments attempting to water down its language. All four were defeated by a more than 2-1 margin. Sierra Leone’s foreign minister cited World Health Organization estimates that 35% of women worldwide are sexual violence survivors.

