Ukraine security chief: Nuclear plant a threat to the world

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of Ukraine’s powerful National Security Council says his government is still not fully aware of the situation, including potential threats, inside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. That’s despite the ongoing inspection by United Nations monitors. Oleksiy Danilov, a key official in Ukraine’s war effort, in an interview with The Associated Press appealed for additional international support to try to demilitarize the area that includes the largest nuclear plant in Europe. The plant is still being operated by Ukrainian staff and connected to the country’s electricity grid. It has been occupied by Russian forces since the early stages of the war.

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and HANNA ARCHIROVA Associated Press

