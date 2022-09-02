Skip to Content
Stabbing, shooting at Georgia mall outside Atlanta

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — At least one person was stabbed and another shot at the Mall of Georgia outside Atlanta. Police say the incident happened Friday when a suspected thief began smashing jewelry counters inside the Macy’s store at the mall. News outlets report the suspect then stabbed at least one person and a Gwinnett County police officer shot the suspect. Police haven’t released details on either person’s medical condition. No further details were immediately released.

