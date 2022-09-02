Russia adds rock star, Navalny ally to ‘foreign agent’ list

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have designated a beloved rock musician, a key ally of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny and four other people as “foreign agents,” alleging they engaged in unspecified political activities while receiving funding from Ukraine. The term “foreign agent” carries a strong pejorative sense in Russia and implies additional government scrutiny. Among those added to the online “foreign agent” register Friday are Andrey Makarevich, the founder of a cult rock band noted for his previous opposition to Moscow’s actions in eastern Ukraine, and Ivan Zhdanov, the former head of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation.

