Palestinian killed after stabbing, wounding Israeli soldier

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli soldier was stabbed and wounded in the West Bank by a Palestinian assailant who was then shot and killed. The military says the attacker approached a group of soldiers on Friday and stabbed one of them before a soldier shot and “neutralized” the assailant. The Palestinian Health Ministry says the assailant was killed and that the military is holding the body. It did not identify the attacker. Palestinians have carried out dozens of stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks in recent years. A series of deadly attacks earlier this year killed 19 people. The Israeli military has meanwhile carried out near-nightly raids in the occupied West Bank.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.