Palestinian killed after stabbing, wounding Israeli soldier
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli soldier was stabbed and wounded in the West Bank by a Palestinian assailant who was then shot and killed. The military says the attacker approached a group of soldiers on Friday and stabbed one of them before a soldier shot and “neutralized” the assailant. The Palestinian Health Ministry says the assailant was killed and that the military is holding the body. It did not identify the attacker. Palestinians have carried out dozens of stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks in recent years. A series of deadly attacks earlier this year killed 19 people. The Israeli military has meanwhile carried out near-nightly raids in the occupied West Bank.