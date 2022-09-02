Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking emails between two journalism professors and a fact-checking organization. Schmitt’s office is seeking three years of some emails sent by the professors and the executive director of PolitiFact while they worked at the Columbia Missourian on the University of Missouri campus. A Schmitt spokesman said the office is “trying to get to the bottom of the fact-checking process.” University officials say an outside legal firm is determining which emails will be released to the attorney general. Most private media outlets aren’t subject to open records requests, but the Missourian could be because it’s linked to a public university.

