Man pleads guilty to murdering 4 women found in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to murdering four women whose bodies were found in vacant Detroit houses in 2018 and 2019. Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said 37-year-old Deangelo Martin also pleaded guilty on Friday to sexually assaulting two other women. Martin pleaded guilty just days before he was scheduled to stand trial. An agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to be sentenced to 45 years to 70 years in prison. The plea comes three years after prosecutors announced the charges in the slayings that they characterized as the work of a serial killer. Martin is set to be sentenced on Oct. 6.

