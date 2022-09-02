EXPLAINER: Mississippi capital’s water woes are extensive

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is struggling with its water system. Many of Jackson’s 150,000 residents have had little or no water coming from their faucets the past several days. Problems started days after torrential rain fell in central Mississippi and altered the quality of the raw water entering Jackson’s treatment plants. That slowed the treatment process, depleted supplies in water tanks and caused a precipitous drop in pressure. Jackson has longstanding problems with water quality. It has aging pipes that break. The water treatment plants have had problems with equipment and staffing. And, Jackson has been under a federal order to fix problems with wastewater.

