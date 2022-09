4 killed in shooting at soccer field in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four people have been killed, including a former mayor, in an attack on a soccer field in central Mexico. The Morelos state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the attack occurred Thursday night in the town of Yecapixtla. In addition to the four dead, there were a number of people wounded in the shooting. Gunmen in two vehicles fired on people gathered after a soccer match, the statement said. Local media reported at least eight wounded. Yecapixtla Mayor Heladio Rafael Sánchez said via social media that among those killed was 57-year-old Refugio Amaro Luna, a former mayor.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.