Video of detective hitting woman prompts NYPD investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say they’re investigating a confrontation Tuesday in which a detective shoved and hit a woman, causing her to fall to the ground, after she struck him as he helped arrest a suspect in an attempted killing. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Thursday that the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Group is investigating. Advocates called for Detective Kendo Kinsey’s firing after bystander video of the clash went viral. As of Thursday, there was no change in his duty status. Mayor Eric Adams defended Kinsey, saying he and other officers showed “great restraint” and “did what the system called for.” A crowd has gathered around officers and attempted to disrupt the arrest, Adams said.

