Veteran Malaysian journalist Subramaniam Harihar dies at 79

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Subramaniam Harihar, a longtime journalist in Malaysia who covered the country’s period of extraordinary economic growth for The Associated Press, has died at age 79. Subramaniam used the byline Hari Subramaniam for his AP stories and was known as Maniam to his friends. He had been in ill health for several years and died on Aug. 21, according to The Star newspaper, where he worked after retiring from the AP in 1997. The cause of death was not announced. Subramaniam launched his journalism career 62 years ago in 1960 at the age of 17, three years after the country’s independence from Britain.

