UK minister vows wide-ranging support for Australian subs

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — British International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has promised wide-ranging support to Australia in developing and maintaining a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. Trevelyan was speaking in the Australian city of Adelaide on Friday at the end of a nine-day tour of Britain’s two new free trade partners, New Zealand and Australia. The United States, Britain and Australia announced a year ago a new partnership to provide an Australian fleet of next-generation submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology. Australia has yet to decide whether it will opt for the U.S. Virginia-class or British Astute-class model. Trevelyan said the new “deep strategic partnership” reflects mutual trust and longtime cooperation.

