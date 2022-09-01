Taiwanese troops shoot down drone over island outpost

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s military says it has shot down a drone hovering over one of its island outposts just off the Chinese coast. The Kinmen Defense Command says the drone entered restricted airspace over Shiyu island. It says flares and warning shots were fired, but the drone maintained its position and was shot down. It described the drone as for “civilian use,” but did not say if it had been recovered or what weapon was used to bring it down. Tensions between the sides have been running high since China fired missiles into the Taiwan Strait and mobilized ships and warplanes in the area after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last month.

