Swiss police nab 2 suspected of ties to Islamic State group

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss police have arrested two people in connection with a federal investigation into their suspected support for, or participation in, the banned Islamic State group. Swiss authorities said the police operation Thursday also involved searches of four houses in the Geneva and Vaud cantons, or regions. The operation was part of a criminal case opened in July last year by the Swiss attorney general’s office. The case centers on a Swiss-Macedonian dual national and a citizen of Kosovo, who lived separately in the two Swiss regions. The arrests were made in French-speaking western Switzerland.

